SAIC says Q4 net up profit 67 pct,

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday that fourh-quarter net profit rose 67 percent from a year earlier.

SAIC said net profit for October-December was 6.93 billion yuan, up from 4.15 billion yuan a year earlier, slightly higher than a consensus forecast of 6.72 billion yuan from 14 analysts polled by Thomson One.

SAIC said in January that it expected a more than 40 percent rise in 2011 net income on solid auto sales and a $4.4 billion asset purchase from its state parent.

SAIC operates car manufacturing ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.