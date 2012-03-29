FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAIC says Q4 net up profit 67 pct,
March 29, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 6 years

SAIC says Q4 net up profit 67 pct,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday that fourh-quarter net profit rose 67 percent from a year earlier.

SAIC said net profit for October-December was 6.93 billion yuan, up from 4.15 billion yuan a year earlier, slightly higher than a consensus forecast of 6.72 billion yuan from 14 analysts polled by Thomson One.

SAIC said in January that it expected a more than 40 percent rise in 2011 net income on solid auto sales and a $4.4 billion asset purchase from its state parent.

SAIC operates car manufacturing ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

