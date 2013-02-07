China's SAIC Motor says Jan auto sales up 35 pct yr-on-yr

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its January auto sales rose 35 percent from a year earlier to 513,361 vehicles.

That pace was faster than 7.1 percent year-on-year growth achieved in December.

The sales figure may have been impacted by the timing of the Spring Festival holiday, which fell in January last year but will occur in February in 2013. Most car dealers close businesses during the week-long holiday.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.