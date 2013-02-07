FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's SAIC Motor says Jan auto sales up 35 pct yr-on-yr
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

China's SAIC Motor says Jan auto sales up 35 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its January auto sales rose 35 percent from a year earlier to 513,361 vehicles.

That pace was faster than 7.1 percent year-on-year growth achieved in December.

The sales figure may have been impacted by the timing of the Spring Festival holiday, which fell in January last year but will occur in February in 2013. Most car dealers close businesses during the week-long holiday.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.