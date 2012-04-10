FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's SAIC says March auto sales up 10.4 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

China's SAIC says March auto sales up 10.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its March sales rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 393,864 vehicles.

Sales at SAIC’s joint venture with General Motors climbed 11.3 percent to 113,047 cars, while its venture with Volkswagen AG saw sales rise 13.8 percent to 106,678 vehicles, it said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange.

Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace of growth since the nation’s car culture took off at the turn of the century, after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

Last month, SAIC reported a 67 percent rise in quarterly earnings on the back of solid demand for German and U.S. cars made at its Shanghai ventures.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.