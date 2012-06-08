China's SAIC says May auto sales up 20.9 pct yr/yr

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said its sales rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier to 367,991 vehicles in May, accelerating from 12.6 percent year-on-year growth in April.

Sales at SAIC’s joint venture with General Motors rose 14.9 percent to 110,503 cars, while its venture with Volkswagen saw sales rise 9 percent to 100,262 vehicles, the company said late on Thursday.

SAIC’s sales are up 11.3 percent for the first five months of 2012.

Car sales in China rose 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest annual growth since the nation’s car culture took off at the turn of the century, after the government scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

SAIC’s first-quarter profit rose 7 percent to 5.61 billion yuan ($890 million), topping forecasts and showing the appeal of its models during a general slowdown in sales growth. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Gallagher)