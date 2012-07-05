China's SAIC says June sales up 11.9 pct

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its June sales rose 11.9 percent to 355,512 vehicles, down from the 20.9 percent year-on-year growth achieved in May.

China’s once hot car market is slowing under the weight of a cooling economy, among other factors. It is expected to grow by a single digit percentage figure in 2012 for a second year in a row, the slowest back-to-back growth since the sector took off in the late 1990s.

Sales at SAIC’s joint venture with General Motors rose 11.3 percent to 116,250 cars, while its venture with Volkswagen saw sales rise 8.4 percent to 106,286 vehicles, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Sales at SAIC for the first six months of the year were up 11.4 percent to 2.2 million vehicles.

Earlier this month, the Guangzhou city government decided to only allow 120,000 new cars to be registered over a one-year trial period, or 10,000 cars a month, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The measure makes Guangzhou the fourth Chinese city, after Shanghai, Beijing and Guiyang, to limit car sales in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.