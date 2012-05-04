FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAIC says April auto sales up 12.6 pct
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

SAIC says April auto sales up 12.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said sales rose 12.6 percent to 367,600 vehicles in April, up from 10.4 percent year-on-year growth in March.

Sales at SAIC’s joint venture with General Motors fell 0.1 percent to 97,656 cars, while its venture with Volkswagen saw sales rise 10.2 percent to 110,255 vehicles, it said on Friday.

That left SAIC’s sales up 9.2 percent for the first four months of 2012.

Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest annual growth since car culture took off at the turn of the century, after the government scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

SAIC’s first-quarter profit rose 7 percent to 5.61 billion yuan ($890 million), topping forecasts and showing the appeal of its models during a general slowdown in sales growth.

