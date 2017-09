Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Saigon Securities Incorporation

* Vietnam’s Saigon Securities Incorporation says 2014 net profit jumps 78 percent y/y to $35 million - statement

* Says 2014 revenue surges 115 percent y/y to $73 million - statement Further company coverage: ($1=21,300 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)