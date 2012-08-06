India's SAIL sees coking coal prices softening in coming quarters

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India Ltd , the country’s largest domestic steel producer, expects coking coal prices to soften in the coming quarters as coal prices come down and contracts come up for re-negotiation, its chairman said on Monday.

SAIL imports 75 percent of its coking coal requirement.

Earlier, the company posted a net profit of 6.96 billion rupees for the June quarter, missing market estimates on account of sharply higher foreign exchange losses.