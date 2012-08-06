FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SAIL sees coking coal prices softening in coming quarters
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 6, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

India's SAIL sees coking coal prices softening in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India Ltd , the country’s largest domestic steel producer, expects coking coal prices to soften in the coming quarters as coal prices come down and contracts come up for re-negotiation, its chairman said on Monday.

SAIL imports 75 percent of its coking coal requirement.

Earlier, the company posted a net profit of 6.96 billion rupees for the June quarter, missing market estimates on account of sharply higher foreign exchange losses.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.