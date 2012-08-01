FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SAIL plans to raise min 5 bln rupees via CPs-sources
August 1, 2012

India's SAIL plans to raise min 5 bln rupees via CPs-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.90 million) in short-term funds through issue of commercial papers, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The country’s largest domestic steel producer will raise funds in the 80 to 86 days and 175 to 178 days maturity buckets, the sources said.

It has invited bids latest by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, they said. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)

