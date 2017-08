MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has received approval 'in principle' from the government to sell stakes in three units, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company will be selling stakes in the Bhadrawati, Salem and Durgapur steel plants through a two-stage auction process to strategic buyers, the statement said.

SAIL is India's biggest state-owned steel company. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter)