FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India likely to sell 5 pct stake in SAIL in July last week-sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

India likely to sell 5 pct stake in SAIL in July last week-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - India’s new government could sell a 5 percent stake in the state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in the last week of this month, three people directly involved in the process said on Thursday.

The marketing roadshows for the stake sale, valued at about $340 million at the current market price, will begin soon after the presentation of the federal budget scheduled for July 10, the people said.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media before a government announcement. A SAIL spokesman in New Delhi declined to comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won a landslide election victory in May largely on his promise of economic growth, is expected to speed up divestments to bolster revenue generation at a time of weak economic growth. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI and Krishna Das in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.