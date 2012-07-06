Steelmakers SAIL, Kobe to sign JV for India plant

MUMBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) will sign a joint venture agreement with Japan’s Kobe Steel on July 10 to set up an iron nugget plant with a capacity of 0.5 million tonnes a year, India’s steel ministry said on Friday.

The plant, at Durgapur in eastern India, will use Kobe’s patented ITmk3 technology to produce iron nuggets, which are used to make steel. SAIL said earlier the two companies jointly expected to invest 15 billion rupees ($270 million) in the project.

Steel demand in Asia’s third-largest economy has been growing at nearly double-digit rates in the past few years, pushing local firms to boost capacity and attracting global steelmakers to set up bases in the country.

Output from the Durgapur plant will be shared by SAIL and Kobe for captive use in their own steel plants, the steel ministry said. The two companies will sign the agreement in Japan, it added.

State-owned SAIL is India’s largest domestic steelmaker but lags Tata Steel’s global capacity of 28 million tonnes.

Japan’s JFE holds a 15 percent stake in JSW Steel, India’s third-largest steelmaker, while rival Nippon Steel is joining with Tata Steel to set up an automotive sheet steel plant.

SAIL also is in talks on a joint venture with South Korea’s POSCO for a 1.5 million tonne steel plant in eastern India and earlier conducted a joint feasibility study to widen ties with Kobe. ($1=55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra, editing by Jane Baird)