India clears $750 mln share sale in state steelmaker

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian ministers said they had approved a long-delayed share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), paving the way for the government to offload up to 10.82 percent of the company.

The sale would fetch about $750 million at Thursday’s little changed close of 93.40 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.

The ministers on Thursday gave no time limit for the sale, which has been pending for 18 months, but an offering is unlikely soon given weak market conditions.

The government had earlier proposed selling 10 percent of the steelmaker along with an issue of 10 percent fresh equity by the company.

The state holds 85.82 percent but, according to market regulator rules, must reduce this to 75 percent by June 2013.

SAIL, India’s largest steelmaker, is in the midst of raising its capacity by 10 million tonnes to 24 million by 2013.

India plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) by next March by selling stakes in 15 state-run firms to help plug a yawning gap in the fiscal budget but poor market sentiment has held back divestments.

The pipeline includes share sales in SAIL, miners NMDC and Hindustan Copper and power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals.

A 10 percent divestment in steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, expected to raise about $200 million, has missed its early-July deadline due to unfavourable market conditions. ($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty, Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by David Cowell)