FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sailing-Drama builds as Oracle mounts comeback in America's Cup
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

Sailing-Drama builds as Oracle mounts comeback in America's Cup

Jonathan Weber

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15 (Reuters) - After months of accidents, controversies and one-sided racing, it took just one day for the America’s Cup sailing competition to get very interesting.

Defending champion Oracle Team USA took the 8th race of the best-of-seventeen series on Saturday after challenger Emirates team New Zealand nearly capsized, ending a three-race losing streak and shifting the dynamic of a contest where New Zealand had once looked all but invincible.

All eyes were on the wind speed as the two teams geared up for racing Sunday morning, with the breezes on San Francisco Bay nearing the first-race limit of 20.8 knots. A big crowd was expected for the newly-competitive event, which drew 52,000 to viewing areas along the Bay on Saturday.

If the two Sunday races go off as scheduled, Oracle will be aiming to show that it’s newfound speed on the upwind leg of the course--where New Zealand has sealed easy victories until Saturday’s turnabout--was more than a fluke.

New Zealand bounced back in the second race on Saturday, leading the contest by a narrow margin before it was called off for excessive winds. But a team that had been all but anointed the new Cup-holder on Friday now has something to prove.

New Zealand has won six races and needs three more wins to take the Cup. Oracle, which was hit with a two-race penalty for illegal boat modifications in a preliminary regatta, has won twice but still needs nine victories to keep the 162-year-old trophy. The next races are on Tuesday and the regatta is scheduled to run through Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.