FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sailing-Weather threatens to postpone America's Cup showdown, again
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sailing-Weather threatens to postpone America's Cup showdown, again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Light wind on San Francisco Bay threatened on Monday to delay a showdown in the America’s Cup, with a once-formidable Emirates Team New Zealand struggling to regain an edge to take the trophy from increasingly confident defender Oracle Team USA.

With two match victories on Sunday, the team owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison has now won four in a row, refusing to give up the one final race that the Kiwis need to take the Cup home.

Uncooperative weather conditions on the bay have wreaked havoc on the America’s Cup race schedule and could prevent more racing on Monday.

“The forecast is essentially light and variable, magnificent for water skiing,” said regatta director Iain Murray. “It’s a promising day, just a matter of whether it gets going early enough.”

After struggling to keep up with New Zealand in the early matches of the final series, Oracle made changes to its AC72 catamaran and improved crew execution. It’s newly found competitiveness has set the stage for a historic comeback.

At the start of both of Sunday’s two races, Oracle forced New Zealand toward the course boundary, a strategy that helped skipper Jimmy Spithill open early leads that New Zealand failed to close.

New Zealand’s point advantage over Oracle has fallen to 8-5 in the best-of-17 series. Oracle now needs to win four straight races to keep the Cup, while New Zealand needs just one to take it home.

Too much wind, too little wind, and wind from the wrong direction have forced organizers to postpone several races since the series began on Sept 7. On Saturday, the Kiwis were well on their way to winning one last match, and the Cup. But with both teams struggling to find enough wind, that race was called off after a time limit was exceeded.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.