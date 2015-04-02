Sailing-Luna Rossa withdraw from America's Cup

(Repeats to additional clients)

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian challenger Luna Rossa pulled out of the 35th America’s Cup on Thursday after accusing organisers of “illegitimate” procedures in reducing the size of catamarans to be raced in the 2017 event.

“Following a careful evaluation of the serious implications of this unprecedented intiative, Team Luna Rossa confirms that it will withdraw from the 35th America’s Cup,” Team Luna Rossa said in a statement.

Luna Rossa are backed by Italian luxury goods group Prada. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)