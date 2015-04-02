FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sailing-Luna Rossa withdraw from America's Cup
April 2, 2015

Sailing-Luna Rossa withdraw from America's Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read



LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian challenger Luna Rossa pulled out of the 35th America’s Cup on Thursday after accusing organisers of “illegitimate” procedures in reducing the size of catamarans to be raced in the 2017 event.

“Following a careful evaluation of the serious implications of this unprecedented intiative, Team Luna Rossa confirms that it will withdraw from the 35th America’s Cup,” Team Luna Rossa said in a statement.

Luna Rossa are backed by Italian luxury goods group Prada. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)

