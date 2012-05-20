Sailing-Storm threatens bumpy ride for Volvo fleet

MIAMI, May 20 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Alberto lay in wait for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet on Sunday, threatening a potentially boat-breaking reception to leg 7 across the Atlantic from Florida to Portugal.

The six-strong regatta departed Miami in almost windless conditions which restricted speeds to just a few knots but that was all set to change with Alberto promising wind speeds of 83 kilometres (51 miles) per hour and seven-metre (23 feet) waves.

The race was tantalisingly poised with overall leaders Team Telefonica, skippered by London Olympics gold medal contender Iker Martinez, protecting a seven-point advantage over French crew Groupama.

Just 14 points separates the leading four boats, a tiny gap with leg wins worth 30 points apiece.

The pressure seemed to be telling on Telefonica who have now blown two consecutive in-port races in Itajai, Brazil and Miami after Martinez’s crew made navigational errors in both.

Jules Salter, who helped guide Abu Dhabi to victory in Saturday’s Miami in-port race, believes the storm front could help propel his team through the early stages of the Atlantic crossing to Lisbon.

”In some ways it’s quite good,“ he said. ”It’s giving us some downwind conditions so we’re kind of cutting the corner and probably sailing a more direct route that we would have done if the storm wasn’t there.

“The closer we can get to it the better, it will give us a bit of a catapult out of the way.”

The 39,000 nautical mile race, which visits five continents and four oceans during the nine-month round-the-world marathon, is due to finish in Galway, Ireland on July 7. (Editing by Julian Linden)