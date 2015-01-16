FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sainsbury's to change auditor to Ernst & Young
January 16, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury's to change auditor to Ernst & Young

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury Plc

* Intention to appoint Ernst & Young as auditor at 2015 AGM

* Intention to change group’s auditor follows a recommendation by audit committee to board following a formal tender process

* PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the group’s current auditor, will continue in the role and will undertake the audit of the group’s consolidated accounts for the 52 weeks ending 14 March 2015, having been reappointed at the 2014 Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)

