Sainsbury's to drop auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers for Ernst & Young
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Sainsbury's to drop auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers for Ernst & Young

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British grocer Sainsbury’s plans to drop PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditor this year and replace it with rival Ernst & Young , it said on Friday.

Sainsbury’s said its board will recommend the change to investors for their approval at its annual shareholders’ meeting in July.

It said the move follows a formal tender process.

Sainsbury’s said PricewaterhouseCoopers will audit the results for the year to March 14 2015 before Ernst & Young takes over. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

