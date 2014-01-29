FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's King says does not have next job lined up
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

Sainsbury's King says does not have next job lined up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury Chief Executive Justin King said on Wednesday he did not have another job lined up for when he leaves the British grocer in July.

“I’ve been 100 percent focused on my job here at Sainsbury‘s. I have not talked to anybody about any job,” he told reporters.

He said media reports linking him with a role in Formula One motor racing were “entirely speculation.” But King, who is 52, said he was young enough to take on another big job.

“I‘m optimistic that now it’s clear what my tenure is at Sainsbury’s that opportunities will come my way and I’ll consider those as and when they do,” he said.

King pointed out that the arrangements for his departure include a “non compete” clause that covers the 12 months after he leaves, ruling him out from taking a position at Britain’s other major grocers, including Morrisons, Asda, Tesco and Marks & Spencer.

Sainsbury’s said King would be succeeded as CEO by Mike Coupe, the current commercial director, on July 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.