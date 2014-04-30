FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Sainsbury's shakes-up management team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British grocer J Sainsbury has shaken-up its senior management team as chief executive designate Mike Coupe prepares to take over from Justin King.

Sainsbury’s said in January that Coupe, the current commercial director, would succeed King as chief executive when King steps down in July after a decade at the helm.

The firm is battling with Wal-Mart’s Asda to be Britain’s No. 2 grocer behind market-leader Tesco.

It said on Wednesday that from May 11 Roger Burnley, currently managing director of general merchandise, clothing and logistics, would become retail and operations director leading a newly combined team overseeing supermarkets, convenience stores and logistics.

Helen Buck, currently retail director, will oversee business development to focus on areas beyond the core operations.

Amongst other changes Paul Mills-Hicks, currently business unit director for grocery, will be promoted to the operating board as food commercial director. James Brown, business unit director for clothing, will become director of non food trading, and Dean Clegg, director of store development will become property director. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

