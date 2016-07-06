Pound fall will not necessarily mean higher prices -Sainsbury's CEO

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The fall in the British pound since Britain voted to leave the European Union will not necessarily mean higher prices for shoppers, the chief executive of supermarket Sainsbury's said on Wednesday.

"It is not certain we will see inflationary pressures passed on to customers," Mike Coupe told the company's annual shareholders meeting, noting that supermarkets might absorb higher cost prices due to competitive pressures.

"It is difficult to judge how it will play out. Things may change in future, commodity prices could come down, exchange rates could change," he said, noting that Sainsbury's is hedged against volatile commodity prices and currencies. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)