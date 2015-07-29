FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celesio buys Sainsbury's pharmacies
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Celesio buys Sainsbury's pharmacies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German drugs distributor Celesio has agreed to buy Sainsbury’s pharmacy business for 125 million pounds ($195 million) via its British chain LloydsPharmacy.

As part of the deal, LloydsPharmacy will buy 281 pharmacies, most of which are in Sainsbury’s stores, Celesio said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pharmacies will be rebranded as LloydsPharmacy, and as many as 2,500 of their workers will be transferred to the new owner.

Sainsbury’s will receive commercial annual rent payments from LloydsPharmacy for each location, said Celesio, which is three-quarters owned by McKesson.

$1 = 0.6413 pounds Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.