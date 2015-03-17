FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's sales dip for fifth straight quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Sainsbury's sales dip for fifth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s posted a fifth straight quarter of declining underlying sales and said it did not expect the trading environment to improve any time soon.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart’s Asda by annual sales, said on Tuesday sales at stores open over a year fell 1.9 percent, excluding fuel, in the 10 weeks to March 14, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compares with company guidance of down about 2 percent and a third quarter fall of 1.7 percent.

Sainsbury’s said it expected the market to remain challenging for the foreseeable future.

“Food deflation is likely to persist for the rest of this calendar year, and competitive pressures on price will continue,” it said, adding that it expected to outperform its supermarket peers. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.