March 15, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

UK's Sainsbury's reports first quarterly sales growth in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket, on Tuesday beat expectations with its first quarterly underlying sales growth in over two years, potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home Retail.

The firm, which is embroiled in a two-way bid battle for Argos, said sales at stores open over a year rose 0.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the nine weeks to March 12, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared to analysts’ forecasts in a range of flat to down 0.6 percent and a third quarter decline of 0.4 percent.

Sainsbury’s said it expected the market to remain competitive but was confident it would continue to outperform its major peers. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

