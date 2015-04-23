FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sainsbury's to cut 800 jobs in stores restructuring
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2015

Sainsbury's to cut 800 jobs in stores restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s said on Thursday it planned to cut 800 jobs as part of a restructuring of its store operations.

It said the proposals, which would see the loss of department and deputy manager positions, would help achieve some of the 500 million pounds ($750 million) of cost savings being made over the next three years that were set out in the company’s strategic review last November. ($1 = 0.6667 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
