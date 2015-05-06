FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's posts first underlying profit fall in a decade
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 6, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sainsbury's posts first underlying profit fall in a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s on Wednesday posted its first annual underlying profit fall since 2005, hurt by an industry price war that shows no sign of abating.

Sainsbury‘s, which trails market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart’s Asda, said it made an underlying pretax profit of 681 million pounds ($1 billion) in the year to March 14.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 659 million pounds but was down 14.7 percent from the 798 million pounds made in the 2013-14 year.

After booking 753 million pounds of exceptional charges, mainly impairment charges on existing stores and the property pipeline announced alongside half-year results in November, Sainsbury’s posted a statutory pretax loss of 72 million pounds.

The firm said it was making good progress with its strategy, with its investment in price and quality showing encouraging early signs of volume and transaction growth.

$1 = 0.6578 pounds Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.