Sainsbury's first half profit hit by deflation

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s reported an 18 percent fall in first half profit, hurt by food deflation, including its own price cuts.

The firm reported a profit before tax and one off items of 308 million pounds ($467 million) for the 28 weeks to Sept. 26, its lowest first half profit since 2010 and down from 375 million pounds in the same period last year.

However, it was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 293 million.

Sainsbury’s said it was making “good progress” against the strategy it outlined last November. ($1 = 0.6599 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)