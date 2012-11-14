FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury outshines Tesco with profit rise
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Sainsbury outshines Tesco with profit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury, Britain’s No. 3 supermarket, beat forecasts with a 5.4 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by the development of its online and convenience stores business, the two fastest growing grocery channels in the UK.

The group, which has enjoyed 31 consecutive quarters of underlying sales growth, is continuing to outshine industry leader Tesco, which last month posted a 12.4 percent fall in first half UK trading profit. No. 2 player Asda is due to update on its third quarter on Thursday.

Sainsbury said on Wednesday it made profit before tax and one-off items of 373 million pounds ($593 million)in the 28 weeks to Sept. 29.

That compares with analysts’ consensus forecast of 371 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 354 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Industry data has shown Sainsbury sustaining market share gains from rivals into the second half as it also benefits from the success of its “Brand Match” pricing initiative, higher penetration of own-label food ranges and increased sales of non-food products.

The group has also enjoyed a boost to its profile from its sponsorship of the London Paralympic Games.

First half sales rose 4 percent to 13.37 billion pounds. Last month the firm posted better-than-expected second quarter underlying sales growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.