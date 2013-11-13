Sainsbury profit at top end of forecasts

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British grocer J Sainsbury posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, outperforming rivals as a strategy focused on own brand products while investing in fast growing online and convenience channels chimed with consumers.

Sainsbury‘s, which trails market leader Tesco by annual sales and is battling to be Britain’s No. 2 grocer with Wal-Mart’s Asda, said on Wednesday it made profit before tax and one-off items of 400 million pounds ($637 million) in the six months to Sept. 28.

That was at the top end of analysts’ forecasts of 390-400 million pounds, with a consensus of 394 million pounds, according to a company poll, and up from 374 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Sainsbury‘s, which has enjoyed 35 consecutive quarters of underlying sales growth, is continuing to outshine Tesco, which last month posted a 1.5 percent fall in first half UK trading profit.