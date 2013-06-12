FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury outshines Tesco with quarterly sales rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Sainsbury outshines Tesco with quarterly sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury, Britain’s No. 3 supermarket chain, met forecasts for underlying sales growth in its first quarter, outperforming major rivals with an outcome driven by growth online and in convenience stores.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco and No. 2 player Wal-Mart’s Asda by annual revenue, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open over a year rose 0.8 percent, excluding fuel, in the 12 weeks to June 8.

That was a 34th consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth and compared to analysts’ forecasts of a rise of 0.6 to 2 percent.

Sainsbury’s performance was significantly ahead of a first-quarter like-for-like sales fall of 1 percent at Tesco and a 1.8 percent decline at No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison, albeit for different trading periods.

However, it did represent a slowdown from growth of 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2012-13 year.

The slowdown mainly reflected comparisons with an extra bank holiday last year to celebrate the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

Sainsbury’s total first quarter sales rose 3.3 percent, excluding fuel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.