Sainsbury's to double products available online in China
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Sainsbury's to double products available online in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, said it would double the number of products it sells in China via the Alibaba Tmall online marketplace following a trial that started last year.

Sainsbury's said on Monday its expansion on Alibaba will mean it sells over 100 branded products in the breakfast, drinks, organic and baby categories, with plans to add more ranges later this year.

"Chinese online shoppers are increasingly demanding high quality international products," Chief Financial Officer John Rogers said in a statement. "Products to make a British breakfast and English afternoon tea have therefore proved hits."

In its home market, Sainsbury's, like Britain's other traditional supermarket chains including no.1 chain Tesco , is being squeezed by the fast growth of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Sainsbury's is hoping to complete the acquisition of Argos-owner Home Retail next month, a takeover designed to reduce its reliance on food and drink sales.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
