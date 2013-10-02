FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sainsbury outshines Tesco with second quarter sales rise
October 2, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Sainsbury outshines Tesco with second quarter sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury, Britain’s third-biggest grocer, met forecasts with a pick-up in quarterly sales driven by growth at local convenience stores and online, outperforming rivals including market leader Tesco.

The group, which trails Tesco and No. 2 player Wal-Mart’s Asda by annual revenue, said on Wednesday sales at stores open over a year rose 2.0 percent, excluding fuel, in the 16 weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal second quarter.

The outcome, a 35th consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth, compares with analysts’ forecasts of a rise of 1.5-2.8 percent and first quarter growth of 0.8 percent.

Sainsbury’s performance was ahead of flat second quarter UK like-for-like sales at Tesco.

