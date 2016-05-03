FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's to double number of Click & Collect sites
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Sainsbury's to double number of Click & Collect sites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s plans to double the number of its Click & Collect sites over the next 12 months in response to the increasing popularity of the service as UK shopping habits change.

Online shopping is one of the better-performing parts of Britain’s retail sector and has become a key battleground for the big supermarkets as they grapple with the growth of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

British shoppers are increasingly choosing the convenience of ordering online and collecting from stores rather than waiting at home for deliveries.

Sainsbury‘s, however, is playing catch-up with rivals Tesco and Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart Stores.

Its Click & Collect groceries service, launched in March last year, offers 100 collection sites but is now targeting 200 sites by May 2017, the company said on Tuesday.

The chain’s “drive-thru” service allows customers to pre-select a collection time and collect shopping from a refrigerated van parked in a designated area of a store’s car park without having to leave their cars.

Market leader Tesco provides click-and-collect groceries from 330 stores, while Asda provides the service from 618 sites.

The news on Click & Collect from Sainsbury’s comes a day before it publishes full-year results.

Analysts are on average forecasting an underlying pretax profit of 574 million pounds ($843 million) for the year to March 12, down from 681 million pounds in 2014/15.

Sainsbury’s has shown greater resilience to competition from the discounters than its rivals and last month agreed a 1.4 billion pound ($2.1 billion) takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail . ($1 = 0.6810 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.