#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2015

Sainsbury's hands finance chief Rogers expanded role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s said on Thursday it is expanding the role of its finance chief John Rogers to include business development responsibilities.

Alongside his existing finance brief Rogers’ wider remit will see him direct group strategy, Sainsbury’s online, mobile and energy arms, as well as its discount venture Netto and other new business, the firm said.

“John is a key member of the executive team and will play a major operational and strategic role in driving forward our business,” Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe said.

Helen Buck, who had previously been business development director, will be stepping down from the operating board on July 31 to join wholesaler Palmer and Harvey as chief operating officer, Sainsbury’s said.

Rogers, who has been the grocer’s chief financial officer since 2010, will see his base salary increase to 675,000 pounds ($1.06 million).

$1 = 0.6369 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
