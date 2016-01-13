FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Sainsbury's upgrades outlook after strong Christmas
January 13, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Sainsbury's upgrades outlook after strong Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second-biggest supermarket, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected performance in its Christmas quarter and upgraded its sales forecast for the second half.

The firm, which revealed last week that it had a November bid approach for Argos owner Home Retail rejected, said sales at stores open over a year fell 0.4 percent, excluding fuel, in the 15 weeks to Jan. 9, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of a fall of 0.7 percent and a second quarter decline of 1.1 percent.

Sainsbury’s said it now expects its like-for-like sales in the second half of the year to be better than the first.

Previously it had expected a similar performance.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

