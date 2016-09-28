Sainsbury's cautious on outlook as sales fall again

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, on Wednesday reported another drop in quarterly underlying sales and cautioned that it did not expect a change to competitive market conditions any time soon.

The firm, which earlier this month completed its 1.4 billion pounds ($1.82 billion) takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail , said sales at stores open over a year fell 1.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the 16 weeks to Sept. 24, its fiscal second quarter.

That was very slightly better than analysts' average forecast of down 1.2 percent and compared to a first quarter fall of 0.8 percent.

The firm said the decline was driven by food price deflation but highlighted like-for-like transaction growth across all channels and total volume growth.

"We expect the market to remain competitive and the effect of the devaluation of sterling remains unclear," said Chief Executive Mike Coupe.

"However, Sainsbury's is well positioned to navigate the changing marketplace and we are confident that our strategy will enable us to continue to outperform our major peers." ($1 = 0.7682 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)