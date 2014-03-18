FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's 9-year run of sales growth ends
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Sainsbury's 9-year run of sales growth ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s J Sainsbury ended a nine-year run of quarterly sales growth on Tuesday, underlining sluggish trading momentum for the country’s major grocers in the early months of 2014 and reflecting a tough comparative figure last year.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco and is battling with Wal-Mart Stores’ Asda to be the UK’s No. 2 grocer, said sales at stores open over a year fell 3.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the 10 weeks to March 15, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared to a rise of 3.6 percent in the same period last year, analysts’ forecasts in a range of down 2-3 percent and growth in the third quarter of 0.2 percent.

Prior to the fourth quarter Sainsbury’s had reported like-for-like sales growth for 36 straight quarters.

The firm’s total fourth quarter sales fell 1.0 percent, excluding fuel.

Sainsbury’s said it was confident it would outperform peers in the year ahead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.