FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Groupama says to sell its 1.8 pct Saint-Gobain stake
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 7, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Groupama says to sell its 1.8 pct Saint-Gobain stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - French insurer Groupama said on Monday it had launched the sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe’s biggest supplier of construction materials.

Groupama said the sale would take place via an institutional private placement.

Based on Monday’s closing price, the sale of the 10.12 million shares corresponds to an amount of 459.3 million euros ($631.2 million).

$1 = 0.7277 Euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Alexandre Boksenbaum; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.