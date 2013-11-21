Saint-Gobain to propose renewing CEO's term

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - France’s Saint-Gobain will propose renewing Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar’s term at its annual shareholder meeting next year, it said on Thursday.

“The board of Saint-Gobain...today decided to propose the renewal, for four years, of Pierre-Andre de Chalendar’s term,” the company said in a statement.

Chalendar has been CEO since 2007 and in 2010 took on the combined role of chairman and CEO. The company said it aimed to renew his term in both roles. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Anthony Barker)