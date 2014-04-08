FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Groupama raises 450.4 mln eur in Saint-Gobain stake sale
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Groupama raises 450.4 mln eur in Saint-Gobain stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - French insurer Groupama said on Tuesday that it raised about 450.4 million euros ($619 million) from the sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain , Europe’s biggest supplier of construction materials.

Shares in Saint-Gobain were down 2.8 percent at 44.10 euros by 0735 GMT, the worst performers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index.

The placement was managed by HSBC, acting as bookrunner. ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.