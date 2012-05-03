FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saint-Gobain posts Q1 sales gain, confirms outlook
May 3, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Saint-Gobain posts Q1 sales gain, confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French building materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales, driven by price hikes and a strong U.S. residential construction market, confirming its 2012 outlook.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose 3.7 percent on a reported basis to 10.2 billion euros ($13.4 billion), beating an average of 9.89 billion from a Reuters poll of seven analysts. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 1.9 percent.

For 2012, Saint-Gobain confirmed it is still targeting moderate organic growth, while operating income and profitability should prove resilient. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)

