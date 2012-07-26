FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saint-Gobain rolls out cost savings plan after H1 slumps
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 26, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Saint-Gobain rolls out cost savings plan after H1 slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Building materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday rolled out a fresh cost-cutting plan as it reported declining first-half earnings, hit by a market slowdown in Western Europe, and warned that operating profit in the second half would be slightly lower than in the first.

Net profit in the first six months of 2012 slumped 34 percent to 506 million euros ($613.45 million), while operating profit declined 12 percent to 1.51 billion, slightly below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 1.535 billion euros.

Sales in the period rose 3.4 percent to 21.66 billion.

“Overall, in view of the deterioration in the economic climate since the beginning of 2012, we are now expecting for the year as a whole a measured rise in our sales prices, a limited decline in our volumes, and second-half operating income to be moderately down on our first-half performance,” Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.