Apollo wins St-Gobain's Verallia with 2.95 bln euro bid -Le Figaro

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apollo Global Management has won the bidding for Saint-Gobain’s Verallia glass bottle making unit with a 2.95 billion euro ($3.27 billion) offer, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Sunday, saying the deal would be made official soon.

Les Echos newspaper carried a similar report that put the price at over 2.8 billion euros.

A spokeswoman for building materials group Saint-Gobain declined to comment beyond saying the sale process was ongoing.

Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said last week the group had received five firm offers with financing in place for Verallia and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third quarter.

A Bloomberg report on Saturday said Apollo was the front runner, and that a deal could be announced as early as Monday. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by David Evans)