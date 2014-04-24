Saipem says US DOJ has asked for information on Algeria

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Italian oil services group Saipem for information on a probe into alleged corruption in Algeria, the group’s CFO said on Thursday.

“They sent us a request for information on Algeria,” Alberto Chiarini said on a conference call with analysts.

Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Eni, is embroiled in judicial investigations in Italy and Algeria that claim it paid bribes to secure a series of contracts in the North African country worth $11 billion.

Last July Saipem said it had entered a tolling agreement with the DOJ to extend by 6 months the limitation period applicable to any possible violations of federal laws of the United States with regard to Algeria.

Saipem has denied any wrongdoing.