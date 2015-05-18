FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko selects Saipem JV to develop LNG park in Mozambique
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Anadarko selects Saipem JV to develop LNG park in Mozambique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian oil contractor Saipem said on Monday its joint venture with Chiyoda and CB&I had been selected by Anadarko Petroleum as a contractor for the initial development of an onshore liquefied natural gas park in Mozambique.

The initial scope of work in the accord includes two LNG trains, each with a capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum, two LNG storage tanks, a condensate storage, a multi-berth marine jetty and associate utilities and infrastructure. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.