Anadarko selects Saipem JV to develop LNG park in Mozambique

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian oil contractor Saipem said on Monday its joint venture with Chiyoda and CB&I had been selected by Anadarko Petroleum as a contractor for the initial development of an onshore liquefied natural gas park in Mozambique.

The initial scope of work in the accord includes two LNG trains, each with a capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum, two LNG storage tanks, a condensate storage, a multi-berth marine jetty and associate utilities and infrastructure. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)