Saipem wins onshore contracts for $800 million

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas services company Saipem has won engineering & construction contracts worth $800 million in Mexico and Australia, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The contract in Mexico was awarded by a subsidiary of Transcanada for a pipeline in the Sinaloa State on the western coast of the country, Saipem said, adding the project will be completed in the fist quarter of 2016.

In Australia, the Italian company said it won an extension of works in the Gas Transmission Pipeline Project in Queensland. The project will be completed in 20 months.