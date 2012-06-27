Saipem win $1 bln contracts in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil services company Saipem said on Wednesday it had won onshore contracts for a total of $1 billion in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The contract in Saudi Arabia is part of the expansion of an integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the city of Rabigh, on the western coast.

In Nigeria, Saipem will work for a pipeline project by Shell Petroleum Development company.

The contracts have a duration of between 18 months and three years. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)