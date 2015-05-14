FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dodge & Cox bumps up stake in Saipem
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Dodge & Cox bumps up stake in Saipem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. investment company Dodge & Cox has raised its stake in Italy’s Saipem to strengthen its position as the oil service company’s No. 2 shareholder, according to filings.

The investment firm bought shares worth 9.135 mln euros between April 2-30, the filings said, the equivalent of around 0.21 percent of the company.

In early March, Dodge & Cox doubled its stake in Saipem to 10.4 percent, and then bought a further 1.48 percent in the period March 11-27.

Saipem is 43 percent controlled by oil major Eni which is looking to sell down its stake in its subsidiary.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.