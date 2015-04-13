UPDATE 1-Dodge & Cox increases stake in Italy's Saipem

* Dodge & Cox owns 11.9 pct of Saipem

* No. 2 investor after main owner Eni

* Eni still plans to cut stake in Saipem (Recasts lead, adds source, shares, detail)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. investment company Dodge & Cox has increased its stake in Italy’s Saipem, strengthening its position as the oil contractor’s second-largest shareholder at a time when main owner Eni is looking to sell down its holding.

Dodge & Cox, which in March doubled its stake in Saipem to 10.4 percent, bought a further 1.48 percent stake between March 11-27, according to filings seen on Monday.

No reasons for the purchase were given.

State-controlled Eni, which owns 43 percent of Saipem, plans to sell down its stake in its troubled subsidiary to get debt of around 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) off its balance sheet to help fund growth.

In December, Eni suspended the Saipem sale process due to adverse market conditions but Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in March a disposal was still part of its strategy.

Saipem has seen some 10 billion euros wiped off its market value over the past two years after two steep profit warnings, a corruption probe in Algeria and a worsening outlook.

“If they’re buying at these prices it means they believe in the company and so are not short-term investors. It will be interesting to see if they show up at the shareholders meeting,” a source close to the matter said.

In March, Eni nominated Stefano Cao as candidate to be new Saipem CEO when shareholders meet at the end of April.

Cao, a former top executive at Saipem and Eni, is expected to take steps to relaunch Saipem and lay the conditions for a turnaround that would allow Eni to reduce its stake.

It was not immediately possible to reach Dodge & Cox for a comment.

At 1330 GMT, Saipem shares were up 3.18 percent.